AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 12 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.12 per gallon. That's about 19 cents less than it was at the same point last year.
It's the second week in a row that the statewide average decreased.
The lowest average price was about $1.98 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.23 per gallon in the Marquette area.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
