Pistons roll in home opener, 108-82 over Magic

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 20 rebounds, helping Detroit rout the Orlando Magic 108-82 on Friday night in what might have been the final home opener for the Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills.
Pistons owner Tom Gores confirmed before the game the team is close on a deal to move downtown next season.
Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Pistons, and Marcus Morris added 17. Ish Smith had 16 points and eight assists.
Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 17 points.
Detroit went on a 16-0 run in the second quarter to take a 44-24 lead, and the Pistons ended up outscoring Orlando 30-9 in the period. The Magic trailed 54-31 at halftime after shooting just 27 percent from the field.
There were so many missed shots by Orlando that Drummond had 16 rebounds in the first half alone.
Drummond reached 20 rebounds for the 28th time in his career. His rebounding has never been in question, but the big issue is whether he can finally improve his abysmal foul shooting.
He made his only two free throws Friday, drawing a big cheer from the crowd in the third quarter.
Orlando never made a game of it after its awful second quarter. The Pistons were up 86-51 after three, and even 7-foot-3 backup Boban Marjanovic got into the game at the end, much to the delight of the home fans.
TIP-INS
Magic: Orlando finished the game at 35 percent from the field.
Pistons: Detroit is without PG Reggie Jackson, who is still recovering from a left knee problem. ... Backups Aron Baynes and Beno Udrih scored 13 points apiece.
RETURN
Orlando had C Bismack Biyombo available after he was suspended for the opener for exceeding the flagrant foul limit in last season's playoffs. He scored two points in 22:51.
UP NEXT
Magic: Visit Cleveland on Saturday night. Orlando's first three games this season are against playoff teams from 2015-16. The Magic lost their opener to Miami.
Pistons: Host Milwaukee on Sunday night. Former Detroit big man Greg Monroe is in his second season with the Bucks.
Comments