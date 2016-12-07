Lawmakers OK higher speed limits, money for innocent inmates

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player Pause

5:10 Dawn Staley talks to Tip-Off Club

1:27 Gamecocks going bowling: Muschamp talks game, South Florida

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:06 The affectionate Dabo Swinney dropping the "L" word

1:14 Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits

1:19 Brookland-Cayce staying loose heading into lower state championship

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

1:19 Gamecocks react to Sindarius Thornwell suspension