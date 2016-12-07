Lawmakers OK higher speed limits, money for innocent inmates

Michigan motorists could legally drive faster on 1,500 miles of rural highway under bills that cleared a key hurdle Wednesday in the Legislature, where lawmakers also finalized statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies and moved to join Michigan with 30 other states that compensate wrongfully convicted prisoners.
The speed limit would rise from 70 to 75 mph on 600 miles of interstate and from 55 to 65 mph on 900 miles of US- or M-numbered highways — if a safety study shows it is OK and the new limit is what no more than 15 percent of drivers surveyed already are exceeding. The main bill, which the Senate approved 28-8, was sent to the House, which previously approved an earlier version and was expected to send it to Gov. Rick Snyder before the two-year term ends next week.
Republican Sen. Tom Casperson of Escanaba, whose district includes much of the Upper Peninsula, said higher speed limits can be safer and the legislation would result in the issuance of fewer speeding tickets that increase auto insurance premiums. The higher limits would take effect no more than a year after the measure is signed.
In rural areas, "you're traveling forever and ever and ever — there's nothing there, just open wilderness and we're going 55," he said.
The Republican governor said he had not "spent a lot of time" on the issue and was waiting to see what lands on his desk.
Also Wednesday, the GOP-led House gave final approval, 94-12, to a statewide regulatory framework for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft and voted 104-2 to pay freed inmates $50,000, tax-free, for each year of their wrongful incarceration, along with attorney fees.
Some would not qualify for the money if they served simultaneous sentences for other crimes. Others would be ineligible because they successfully sued for civil rights damages, which can be a difficult effort since police and prosecutors often have immunity.
Michigan has released more innocent prisoners than all but four states.
The sponsor, Democratic Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren said the compensation is the least the state can do for people who were "just plucked out of their regular lives and lost their freedom, they lost their reputations, their opportunity to in some cases have a family but certainly a career ... It's a justice issue."
A related House bill that won unanimous approval would require the state Corrections Department to provide services to inmates whose sentence is reversed, vacated or overturned — similar to assistance given to parolees. Snyder is expected to sign both measures into law once the Senate takes final votes.
The Uber legislation would create uniform rules and licensing fees for ride-hailing, taxi and limo companies, and pre-empt most local regulations.
The House also voted to send the Senate legislation limiting the use of restraint and seclusion in schools — methods disproportionately used on students with disabilities. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, whose daughter has autism, said the practices should only be used in emergencies.
"I heard from literally hundreds of parents that described situations where their child didn't really have access to a classroom, that they were put into a seclusion room for hours every day ... I believe this really is more of a civil rights issue — that kids with disabilities deserve the same access to community that everybody has," he said.
Separately, House Republicans announced they would not vote this year on bills — pushed by Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert and others — that would have let developers keep up to $50 million annually in taxes generated from pursuing "transformational" projects on contaminated brownfield sites.
The MIThrive Coalition, which supports the Senate-approved incentives, said it was "stunned" by the announcement.
"This is the way we breathe new life into our cities — and it has not happened and will not happen without this legislation," the group said in a statement. House Speaker Kevin Cotter and other Republicans' decision is "a case of ideology overriding what is in the best interest of our state," it added.
Cotter, in response, said the state should not "pick winners and losers ... Dan Gilbert has done great things for Detroit, and he has shown that he is a competitor and a winner. If he can't make a deal work without state aid, then it is not a deal worth doing, and Michigan taxpayers should not be forced to invest."
Legislation not passed by Dec. 15 could be considered by a new GOP-controlled Legislature starting in January.
