National Business

December 26, 2016 1:31 PM

Argentine president shakes up economic team

The Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Argentine President Mauricio Macri is shaking up his economic team a year into an administration that has struggled to spur growth and lower inflation.

Cabinet Chief Marco Pena says Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay is being replaced by two new ministers: Nicolas Dujovne will oversee the Treasury while Luis Caputo will be finance minister.

Prat-Gay has been criticized for Argentina's slow growth under the business-friendly new government, and its inability to cut an inflation rate running at about 40 percent a year.

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos