Honda, Hitachi Automotive to develop, make electric vehicles

0:27 Frank Martin: Courage, buy-in stand out with this year's Gamecocks Pause

2:26 Historic church adds cupolas to restore original design

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:45 Boosie Whitlow discusses his new position on USC's defense

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church