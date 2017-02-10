911 outages reported for some Comcast customers

Comcast is reporting that some customers in Western Washington, Spokane and parts of Oregon may not be able to call 911.
The State Emergency Management Department says the outage reported Friday afternoon affects only Comcast customers with phone service provided through the internet.
The emergency management department says the outage in Washington potentially affects customers in 16 counties including; King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Skagit, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston and Whatcom.
No details were immediately given about how widespread the outage was in Oregon.
Authorities in various counties were recommending people use cellphones to call 911 if they need to report an emergency.
