NY Council of Churches to hold clean energy rally at Capitol

The New York State Council of Churches is holding a rally in Albany to encourage state lawmakers to adopt policies that encourage and embrace clean energy.
The organization plans to gather at the state Capitol as lawmakers hold a hearing on funding for state environmental programs.
Attendees plan to travel from Buffalo, New York City and communities around the state to personally lobby lawmakers. The Council of Churches says it's an attempt to "make our presence known."
The organization says it's doing the work in conjunction with NYRenews, a coalition of environmental, labor and community groups dedicated to increasing renewable energy and addressing the impact of climate change.
