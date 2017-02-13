Markets Right Now: US indexes push to new all-time highs

2:34 Kershaw Deputies heard taking down suspect trying to flee after vehicle rolled over following high speed chase Pause

5:24 Chad Holbrook recaps final weekend of scrimmages

0:36 Juvenile in critical condition after shooting at Columbia home

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump