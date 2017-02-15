National Business

February 15, 2017 7:24 PM

Concrete slab tilts on SF high-rise; 8 buildings evacuated

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

At least eight buildings in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood have been evacuated after an unstable 1-ton concrete slab started tilting to one side.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Officer Jonathan Baxter says the concrete slab was going to be a wall on the 30th floor of a luxury apartment high-rise under construction on 41 Tehama Street.

Baxter says the buildings around the building were evacuated and several streets have been closed to traffic.

He says that if the slab topples over it could damage at least two building below.

Baster says he doesn't immediately know what caused the slab to tilt.

