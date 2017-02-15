Concrete slab tilts on SF high-rise; 8 buildings evacuated

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments Pause

1:50 Governor Henry McMaster talks schools and poverty

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

1:50 Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork