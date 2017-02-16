The Latest: Senate moves EPA nominee closer to approval

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier Pause

0:58 Frank Martin explains how to fix what ails the Gamecocks

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business

1:58 Frank Martin: 'Our spirit is broken right now'