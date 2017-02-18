Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults

1:18 Speedy Danny Blair breaks through for Gamecocks' offense Pause

0:48 Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony

2:09 'Great performance' by Wil Crowe key for Gamecocks

4:47 Basic truffles with Bruges Chocolaterie

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit