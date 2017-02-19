AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history Pause

3:26 Chad Holbrook recaps series with UNC Greensboro

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:21 Irmo's R.J. Gunn hits game-winner against West Florence

1:54 Sandstorm the soundtrack to Gamecock athletics history

1:59 USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season