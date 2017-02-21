In Trump's future looms a familiar shutdown threat

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics Pause

1:57 Highlights and postgame reaction from Christ Church vs. Keenan

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

4:47 Basic truffles with Bruges Chocolaterie

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup

3:26 Chad Holbrook recaps series with UNC Greensboro