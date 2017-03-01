Asian markets mostly higher, watching Trump speech closely

2:00 Frank Martin expected tough game vs. Mississippi State Pause

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

2:51 Midlands baseball coaches ready to begin season at NaturChem Invitational

3:11 Chad Holbrook happy with offensive approach vs. Appalachian State

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

1:08 USC running backs 'complement each other well'