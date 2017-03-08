In world first, Iceland to require firms to prove equal pay

2:18 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook pleased with bounce back after Clemson Pause

2:18 West Columbia neighborhood wants say in nearby development

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

0:41 Gamecocks Frank Martin on his teams "resume" heading into post season, NCAA tournament

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:38 Xavier Thomas appears to be USC-Clemson battle