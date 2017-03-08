Seattle mayor urges support for proposed homelessness levy

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman Pause

0:38 League of Women Voters' Lynn Teague explains support for birth control bill

1:55 Gov. McMaster: The people of South Carolina are taxed enough

0:48 A Day Without Women: International Women's Day at The South Carolina State House

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:17 South Carolina baseball's Cody Morris reflects on long road back

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot