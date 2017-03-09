Energy shares lead Asian markets lower on big US oil buildup

2:13 Gamecocks honor Brett Williams Pause

2:49 Chad Holbrook recaps comeback win over Winthrop

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot

1:17 Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?