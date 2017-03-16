Trump budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending

2:29 Tennessee native Wil Crowe talks returning to pitch in home state Pause

2:15 Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:07 Playing Marquette 'will be great for South Carolina'

3:28 USC target Hank Manos talks recruiting, possible decision timeframe

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:04 DJ Smith sets sights on being a QB for USC's defense

0:32 A look at the 16-lane bowling alley at Columbia's new Petro Center