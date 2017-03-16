Letter bomb explodes at France office of IMF, injuring 1

2:29 Tennessee native Wil Crowe talks returning to pitch in home state Pause

2:15 Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

1:07 Playing Marquette 'will be great for South Carolina'

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

0:59 Gamecocks' freshman point guard gets national shout-out