Rich New Yorkers ask state to raise their taxes

Some of the wealthiest New Yorkers are asking the state to raise their taxes.
Eighty people including George Soros, Steven Rockefeller and Abigail Disney wrote to lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying they and other top earners can afford to pay more to support schools, roads, bridges and programs to help poor and homeless New Yorkers.
Many of those signing the letter are millionaires and all make more than $650,000, making them members of the state's top 1 percent when it comes to income.
A similar letter last year was largely ignored by lawmakers.
Democrats in the state Assembly have called for higher taxes on millionaires and multimillionaires. Senate Republicans oppose the idea.
