The Latest: EgyptAir also without instructions on laptop ban

3:24 Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense Pause

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:25 Confederate flag? HB2? Frank Martin impassioned reaction to issues

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

1:14 Staley on Allisha Gray health, A'ja Wilson performance

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:01 What Gamecocks need to do ahead of Sweet 16 matchup