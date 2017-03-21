French security chief replaced by trade, tourism minister

French President Francois Hollande has named the country's low-profile trade and tourism minister, Matthias Fekl, as the new interior minister after his predecessor left amid a corruption investigation.
Hollande said in a statement that he had accepted the resignation of outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux after the two held a meeting Tuesday.
Fekl has been serving as junior minister for trade and promoting tourism to France. In his new job he will oversee France's fight against Islamic extremism, illegal migration and other crime.
The current government will leave office in May after France elects a new president, because Hollande decided not to seek a second term.
