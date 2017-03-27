Audit: Unexplained misallocated millions for state tax board

An audit of California's Board of Equalization found that the agency misallocated tens of millions of dollars that it can't explain, and made unusual moves like using well-paid tax auditors for "parking lot duty" at a promotional event.
The soon-to-be released audit obtained by the Sacramento Bee and detailed in a story Friday found that one of the board's elected leaders, Jerome Horton, redirected civil servants to his own projects, effectively giving him a bigger political staff.
It also says he held "outreach" events that strayed from the board's mission and opened a call center without the consent of his fellow board members.
Horton's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from either the Bee or The Associated Press.
Horton has previously defended his outreach efforts as a way to reach large numbers of taxpayers.
