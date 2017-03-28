National Business

March 28, 2017 9:29 PM

Nevada gambling revenue falls almost 4.5 percent in February

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos was down almost 4.5 percent in February compared with the same month a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Tuesday casinos won $945.6 million from gamblers last month.

More than half of that was on the Las Vegas Strip, $542 million, where winnings declined nearly 5 percent compared with February 2016.

Gambling revenue at casinos in downtown Las Vegas grew 2.2 percent, bringing in $51.7 million. But winnings shrank in Reno, down 6.7 percent to $45 million, and at Stateline on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, down 6.9 percent to $15 million.

The state benefited with almost $52 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in February. That's up nearly 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

