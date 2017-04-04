Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball Pause

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

2:42 Tartan Day South 2017

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

1:37 Chemical spill simulation teaches USC nursing students triage skills

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:09 Tim Tebow has high praise for Williams-Brice Stadium, Will Muschamp

2:24 Dawn Staley confirms Davis, Gray to WNBA Draft: 'It's God's plan'

0:41 A'ja Wilson talks WNBA decision by Gray, Davis