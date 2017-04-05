APNewsBreak: Pearl Harbor nonprofit CEO placed on paid leave

The CEO of a nonprofit organization that supports the National Park Service's operations in Pearl Harbor has been suspended while the group's board investigates allegations made in an anonymous letter.
Pacific Historic Parks Board of Directors member and spokesman Jim Boersema said Wednesday Ray L'Heureux (La-'ROO) was placed on paid administrative leave last week.
It wasn't clear what allegations were made in the letter, which was sent to board members.
L'Heureux says he can't comment as it was a personnel issue, even though it involves him.
Pacific Historic Parks runs a gift shop at the Pearl Harbor visitors' center and raises money to support the USS Arizona Memorial. It also supports historic parks on Molokai, Guam and Saipan.
