Venezuelans pour into Caracas streets in anti-Maduro protest

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? Pause

7:41 Clemson seniors receive national championship rings

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt

3:10 Dawn Staley: 'I never gave up on winning a national championship'

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"