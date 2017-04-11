Wells banker singled out for excesses had a meteoric rise

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis Pause

1:29 Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt

2:49 How justice was decided in hearing between attorneys

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts