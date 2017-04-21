Iowa lawmakers continue debate in effort to adjourn session

Iowa lawmakers continue debate at the Capitol as they attempt to adjourn the 2017 legislative session.
Lawmakers were meeting privately Friday night in an effort to finalize a bill that helps make up the roughly $7.2 billion budget. The so-called standing appropriation bill includes policy and spending across several state agencies.
The GOP-controlled chambers debated into Thursday night to complete spending bills on health and human services and administration and regulation. They've already approved most budget bills that will require Gov. Terry Branstad's signature.
It's unclear what day lawmakers will actually adjourn. There's no official end date, though their reimbursements for daily expenses ended Tuesday.
GOP lawmakers appear at odds over bills that fund water quality initiatives and expand medical marijuana.
