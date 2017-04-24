National Business

April 24, 2017 12:32 AM

Trump Cabinet official to visit central Ohio centers

The Associated Press
EAST LIBERTY, Ohio

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (chow) plans to visit research centers in central Ohio.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he invited her to see the site he says is helping Ohio become a model for using smart transportation for economic growth and expanded opportunity.

The official from President Donald Trump's administration will visit the Transportation Research Center and federal vehicle testing and research center Monday in East Liberty. The visit is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

