National Business

April 24, 2017 8:17 AM

Gas prices still inching up in northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are still inching up in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of New Hampshire gas stations shows the average price of gas rose 3.5 cents to $2.32 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price rose 2.6 cents, to $2.39 per gallon. The price in Vermont rose nearly a penny per gallon, to $2.42.

Elsewhere, the national average rose a penny to $2.42 per gallon. That's an increase of 13 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 4:38

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations 0:44

Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos