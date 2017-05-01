Final countdown: Florida Legislature enters last week

Florida legislators are entering the final week of their annual session with many major issues still unresolved.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has until May 5 to work out deals on everything from medical marijuana and a sweeping new gambling bill to measures dealing with insurance, public school testing and property taxes.
Over the weekend House and Senate members tried to work out the final details on a new $83 billion state budget. While they have agreed on money for public schools and state worker pay raises, other parts of the budget remain unresolved.
Budget negotiators have to finish work on a new budget by Tuesday. Florida law requires a 72-hour "cooling off" period before legislators can vote on a final budget.
The annual session lasts 60 days.
Comments