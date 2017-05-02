CVS Health beats Street 1Q forecasts

CVS Health Corporation is reporting first-quarter net income of $952 million.
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company had a profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, were $1.17 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research projected earnings of $1.10 per share.
The drugstore chain posted revenue of $44.51 billion, also surpassing analyst projections of $44.24 billion.
CVS Health expects its per-share earnings to range between $1.29 and $1.33 this quarter. Analysts expect per-share earnings of $1.32.
CVS expects full-year earnings between $5.77 and $5.93 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS
Comments