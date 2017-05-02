National Business

May 02, 2017 7:22 AM

CVS Health beats Street 1Q forecasts

The Associated Press
WOONSOCKET, R.I.

CVS Health Corporation is reporting first-quarter net income of $952 million.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company had a profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research projected earnings of $1.10 per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $44.51 billion, also surpassing analyst projections of $44.24 billion.

CVS Health expects its per-share earnings to range between $1.29 and $1.33 this quarter. Analysts expect per-share earnings of $1.32.

CVS expects full-year earnings between $5.77 and $5.93 per share.

