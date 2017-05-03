National Business

May 03, 2017 4:22 AM

Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A government-wide spending bill that President Donald Trump seemed to criticize Tuesday morning but now calls "a clear win for the American people" is headed for a House vote.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon. It is a product of weeks of Capitol Hill negotiations in which top Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi successfully blocked Trump's most controversial proposals, including a down payment on oft-promised Trump's Mexico border wall, cuts to popular domestic programs, and new punishments for so-called sanctuary cities.

The White House instead boasted of $15 billion in emergency funding to jumpstart Trump's promise to rebuild the military and an extra $1.5 billion for border security.

Trump boasted that "this is what winning looks like."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues 4:10

Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues
Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:11

Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos