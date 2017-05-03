Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause

0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance

2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

3:16 Sen. Tim Scott was pulled over by police 7 times in a year

0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood

0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals

2:06 Lizard Man means business in Bishopville

2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop