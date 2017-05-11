Neutrogena chairman Lloyd Cotsen dies at 88

Lloyd Cotsen (KOTE'-son), who made a fortune as chairman of Neutrogena soap and devoted millions to charity, has died. He was 88.
A family spokeswoman, Lynn Berger, says Cotsen died Monday at his home in Beverly Hills.
Cotsen joined his father-in-law's cosmetics firm and by 1967 he was president. He marketed Neutrogena by getting luxury hotels to buy it and dermatologists to recommend it.
Sales soared. The company was sold to Johnson & Johnson in 1994 for $924 million.
Cotsen collected items such as folk art and illustrated children's books, donating collections to museums and universities, including Princeton. He also started an educational charity.
Cotsen's life was marred by the 1979 killing of his first wife, 14-year-old son and another youth. They were shot by a masked intruder. The suspect, a business rival, later killed himself.
