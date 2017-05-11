Crews assess flood damage in southern Colorado

Crews are assessing the damage after flood waters forced evacuations and washed out roads in southern Colorado.
The Colorado National Guard on Thursday helped remove seven people from an area near the small town of Beulah that became impassable because of washouts. Rain pelted the town Wednesday night, but the floodwaters began to recede Thursday.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says work crews will continue clearing debris and planning for long-term road repairs Friday.
Terry Hart, chairman of the Pueblo County Commission, issued a disaster declaration Thursday evening because the cost of responding to the flood exceeds the county's available resources.
