Pence to visit Montana coal mine, headline Gianforte rally

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Montana on Friday, where he will visit a coal mine on the Crow Indian Reservation before headlining an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat in a May 25 special election.
Shortly after arriving, the vice president traveled by motorcade to the Crow Indian Reservation, where his office said he would ride on horseback while touring the Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine before meeting with tribal and business leaders.
Pence was accompanied by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose resignation from the U.S. House earlier this year to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet triggered the special election.
The future of the state's coal industry is a hot-button issue in Montana because of the jobs and millions of dollars it contributes to the state's economy. But environmentalists also see the industry as a relic, as they push to develop solar and wind energy and reduce reliance on carbon-based fuels.
Montana Republicans and Crow tribal leaders welcomed Trump's action earlier this year when he reversed his predecessor's moratorium, put in place last year, on the sale of new coal leases on federal lands.
The Interior Department administers 306 coal leases across 10 states, producing more than 4 billion tons of coal over the past decade. About 85 percent came from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana.
The vice president's visit was the latest sign of the Republican Party's angst over the race between Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist, a popular musician and cowboy poet who is making his first run for public office. Libertarian Mark Wicks is also vying for the seat.
The vice president's plane — Air Force Two — touched down in Billings about 1 p.m. After departing the Crow reservation, he was scheduled to return to Montana's largest city for a 6 p.m. rally at the MetraPark to rally support for Gianforte.
Voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, but absentee ballots are already flowing into elections offices across the state.
Republicans have held the seat for two decades. But the contest is being closely watched as a potential barometer of the national mood amid the tumultuous early months of the Trump administration.
Big money has poured into the race, and television airwaves have become saturated with political ads. As the campaign sprints to a close, both Gianforte and Quist are flying in powerhouse surrogates to help drive voters to cast ballots.
In addition to Pence, Gianforte has received help from Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, who barnstormed the state for the Bozeman Republican on Thursday — the second time he has done so in recent weeks.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who won Montana during last year's Democratic primary, will arrive next week to give Quist a boost. He will make appearances May 20 in Missoula, Butte and Billings, as well as in Bozeman the following day.
Comments