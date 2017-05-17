Dems push 'grand bargain' votes in Senate, declare progress

Sen. Karen McConnaughay, R-St. Charles, speaks at a news conference accompanied by Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, right, and Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Republican senators were making a plea for more time to continue negotiating a budget deal with Senate Democrats. Democrats plan to call parts of the "grand bargain" budget compromise Wednesday as the clock ticks down toward the end of the legislative session. John O'Connor AP Photo