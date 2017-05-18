Greek parliament approves new creditor-demanded cutbacks

Greek police officers holding black balloons chant slogans during an anti- austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
A Greek pensioner chants slogans during an anti-austerity rally, in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. New belt-tightening measures will be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year, including pension cuts and tax hikes and the left-led coalition government agreed to the cuts as part of a deal with the country's international creditors to release funds from its bailout.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Greek pensioners chant slogans during an anti-austerity rally, in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. New belt-tightening measures will be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year, including pension cuts and tax hikes and the left-led coalition government agreed to the cuts as part of a deal with the country's international creditors to release funds from its bailout.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Greek pensioners are seen on a mirror as they are taking part in an anti-austerity rally, in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. New belt-tightening measures will be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year, including pension cuts and tax hikes and the left-led coalition government agreed to the cuts as part of a deal with the country's international creditors to release funds from its bailout.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
Greek pensioners chant slogans during an anti-austerity rally, in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. New belt-tightening measures will be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year, including pension cuts and tax hikes and the left-led coalition government agreed to the cuts as part of a deal with the country's international creditors to release funds from its bailout. Poster reads "Hands off pensions."
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Greek pensioners take part in an anti-austerity rally, in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. New belt-tightening measures will be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year, including pension cuts and tax hikes and the left-led coalition government agreed to the cuts as part of a deal with the country's international creditors to release funds from its bailout.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Greek police officers take part in an anti- austerity protest outside Greece parliament in Athens, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
A protester burns a left-wing Syriza party flag outside the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Members of the Communist-affiliated union PAME protest during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
A protester waves a flag reading 'go home Tsipras' outside the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Protesters gather outside the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, left attend a Parliament session in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2107. Tsipras is seeking parliamentary approval for the pension cuts and further tax hikes through 2020, as part of an agreement with international bailout creditors to release the next bailout installment.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
Greek police in riot gear walk by fire from Molotov cocktails thrown in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Greek police in riot gear walk by fire from Molotov cocktails thrown in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
A police officers in riot gear uses a fire extinguisher on the foot of another policeman after molotov cocktails are thrown in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Greek police in riot gear walk by fire from Molotov cocktails thrown in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Flares are thrown to police officers in riot gear standing in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Flares are thrown to police officers in riot gear standing in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
Members of the Communist-affiliated union PAME protest during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Protesters took to the streets of central Athens for the second day running Thursday, hours before lawmakers vote in parliament on measures that will impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.
Yorgos Karahalis
AP Photo
