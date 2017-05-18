The Latest: Rosenstein knew Comey was going to be fired

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 0:12 Fire burns through Columbia apartment building 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:33 Can you operate a boat if you are 16 in South Carolina? Is it ok to go 100mph on Lake Murray? 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:27 Going boating on Lake Murray this summer? What's a float plan? 1:25 Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process 0:45 The steps Muschamp and Gamecocks can take in year two with better data on players 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump tells graduates at the Coast Guard Academy to never give up in the face of adversity and that no politician 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than he has been. The White House

President Donald Trump tells graduates at the Coast Guard Academy to never give up in the face of adversity and that no politician 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than he has been. The White House