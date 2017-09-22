Marlins' McKeon told he will not be retained by Jeter group

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2013, file photo, former Florida Marlins manager Jack McKeon waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring the 2003 Florida Marlins World Series team in Miami. McKeon says he has been told he will not be retained by the new ownership group that includes Derek Jeter. McKeon managed the Marlins when they won the World Series in 2003 and for the past 12 seasons has been a special assistant to owner Jeffrey Loria. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo