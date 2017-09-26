Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron make a toast during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Macron seeks to kick start stalled Europe, Brexit or no

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 4:11 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron will lay out his vision for a more unified Europe, with a joint budget for countries sharing the euro currency and a stronger global voice despite Brexit looming.

Macron is seeking to make a lasting mark on Europe's future with a speech Tuesday to students at the Sorbonne — and to send a clear message to neighboring Germany after its election Sunday.

While re-elected Chancellor Angela Merkel is open to some of Macron's ideas, she is trying to build a coalition with allies who aren't.

Macron is expected to argue that the eurozone needs a joint finance minister, budget and legislature to prevent future crises.

He says that's necessary to boost Europe's legitimacy and influence on global trade, taxing internet companies, migration policy and climate change.

