US Bank Stadium fires security provider after irregularities

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, fans cheer in U.S. Bank Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Minneapolis. U.S. Bank Stadium officials announced Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017, that they have fired the firm that was providing security at the facility, after an investigation showed it didn't comply with state regulations and licensing rules. Bruce Kluckhohn, File AP Photo