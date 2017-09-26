Siemens, Alstom deal to create 'European champion' in trains

FILE - This June 24, 2016 file photo shows the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens at their headquarters in Munich, Germany. German industrial equipment maker Siemens AG said Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017, it has signed a memorandum of understanding to merge its train-building business with French rival Alstom, creating a "new European champion" in the face of growing competition from China. Matthias Schrader, FILE AP Photo