US slaps 220 percent duty on Canada's Bombardier jets

FILE- In this Dec. 18, 2015, file photo, Bombardier's CS100 assembly line is seen at the company's plant in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada. The U.S Commerce Department slapped duties of nearly 220 percent on Canada's Bombardier C Series aircraft Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in a victory for Boeing that is likely to raise tensions between the United States and its allies Canada and Britain. The Canadian Press via AP Ryan Remiorz