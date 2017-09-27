3 people charged after fight between 2 Red Lobster employees

A fight between two Red Lobster employees culminated in charges for three people after a BB gun was produced.
The Telegraph of Macon reports the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Amber Browner and Terral Gray argued at the restaurant about work schedules Sunday night. Sgt. Linda Howard says the argument spilled into the parking lot after Browner followed Gray out and then grabbed a BB gun from her car. Howard says Gray tackled Browner, who dropped the BB gun.
Browner was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and freed on $390 bond.
Howard says Sabrina Jones retrieved the BB gun. Jones and Ayesha Stokeling are each charged with hindering and interfering for attempting to hide evidence. Their bonds were set at $1,300.
It's unclear if they have lawyers.
