National Business

US durable goods orders up 1.7 percent in August

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

September 27, 2017 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON

Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose a modest 1.7 percent in August, reflecting a rebound in the volatile aircraft sector. A gauge of business investment was up for a second month, providing hope that a revival in manufacturing is gaining strength.

The Labor Department says last month's advance in orders for durable goods followed a 6.8 percent plunge in July. Both months were heavily influenced by swings in orders for commercial aircraft, which surged 44.8 percent in August after having plunged 71.1 percent in July.

A closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a 0.9 percent gain in August after a 1.1 percent increase in July. Economists believe that U.S. factory output should continue rising in coming months, reflecting a rebound in the global economy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

View More Video