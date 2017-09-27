National Business

David Tepper charity pledges $3 million for hurricane relief

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 9:37 PM

CHICAGO

Feeding America has received a $3 million pledge from the David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Appaloosa LP to help hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The funds are to be used to help rebuild food distribution networks destroyed by Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

In a statement released Wednesday, hedge fund manager David Tepper said ensuring food banks and pantries have access to food, clean water and resources in times of crisis is "vital to helping these communities recover."

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that provides food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs nationwide.

Feeding America CEO Diana Aviv said the pledge by the Tepper foundation and Appaloosa will provide food and resources necessary to thousands directly impacted by the hurricanes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Bottoms Up: Tallulah 2:20

Bottoms Up: Tallulah
Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

View More Video