David Tepper charity pledges $3 million for hurricane relief

Feeding America has received a $3 million pledge from the David Tepper Charitable Foundation and Appaloosa LP to help hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
The funds are to be used to help rebuild food distribution networks destroyed by Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.
In a statement released Wednesday, hedge fund manager David Tepper said ensuring food banks and pantries have access to food, clean water and resources in times of crisis is "vital to helping these communities recover."
Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that provides food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs nationwide.
Feeding America CEO Diana Aviv said the pledge by the Tepper foundation and Appaloosa will provide food and resources necessary to thousands directly impacted by the hurricanes.
Comments