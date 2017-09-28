Giving the gift of green in the 'District of Cannabis'

In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, jars of marijuana buds are displayed in Washington at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called “District of Cannabis” it’s legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the “gifting” loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen. P. Solomon Banda AP Photo